Are American Troops About To Be Sent To War?

By Wall Street Apes

NEW 3/2024: “Army ALARACT” Recall Of Retirees Messages Sent Out (UTILIZATION OF THE ARMY RETIREE RECALL PROGRAM)

“I had to look it up myself. Bro, they’re actually serious. That’s crazy. — now they’re calling about the retirees? Oh my god.”

“Why are they calling the retirees back? What is about to happen? What’s going on? I don’t know what we got planned, but the fact that they’re calling retirees back is kind of mind boggling. I’m thinking about all kinds of things that could happen.”

“But the fact is you can retire, like, I’m done with this. I did my time type shit, but still get called back is crazy to me. They’re recalling the retirees. You really thought you could serve, do your time, Get out honorably?And live your life? Nobody. We still want you.

All I can say is that everyone that’s getting recalled, I hope you guys are okay. I hope you guys stay safe. And whatever’s coming, I hope everybody, my brothers and sisters in arms, stay safe.”

From the research I’ve done it looks to be currently voluntary to sign up. (for now)

“There is no age limitation, although personnel older than 70 are not normally recalled.”

