Arizona: Woman Goes On Vacation & 12 Gang Members Move Into Her Home While She’s Gone. The Police Side With The Squatters

By Wall Street Apes

Her husband was ex military and passed away, now her home is gone. The best option they have is to ask social media what to do… What’s happening in America?

“What would you do if you went on vacation and came home and there were 12 gang members living in your home? I am not joking when I tell you my mom’s friend from high school went on vacation, came home, and there are 12 gang members living in her home, and she’s called the police, they won’t do anything, and they just said, their exact response to her is, we will not help you get them out. You have to continue to pay the electric bill and your mortgage and go get a hotel. Are you kidding me? Her husband was military of some sort and has since passed away.

Explain to me why squatters rights are even a thing. I don’t even know this woman and I am infuriated.

My suggestion because, of course, I’m not friends with this woman on social media, but I was telling my mom all these ideas that I had And I said, well, maybe put, like, a skunk in the crawl space. And she’s like, well, I don’t think they have crawl spaces in Arizona. And then I said, what if you get somebody that’s not afraid to go over there and maybe go steal the AC units?

And maybe that is the best idea I have had. But if you guys have had any situations or seen people successfully get people out of homes, please send me all the the info so I can send it to my mom for her friend. I just can’t imagine being a single older woman in this situation.”

