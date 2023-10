As part of the ‘C40 Cities’ initiative, numerous cities around the world—including London, New York, Toronto, Sydney and Auckland—have set themselves the “ambitious target” of zero private vehicles, and zero meat or dairy consumption by 2030, to “save the planet”.

