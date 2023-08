At approximately 6:15 AM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, two suspects orchestrated the theft of an ATM machine from the Safe Credit Union on Watt Avenue in North Sacramento. While one individual operated a forklift, the other drove a white pickup truck. After the suspect operating the forklift knocked the ATM off of its platform, they eventually loaded it in the bed of the pickup truck.

