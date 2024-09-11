At Least 25 Killed, Scores Wounded in Intense Israeli Attacks on Central Syria

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.Com

On Sunday night Israel carried out a flurry of airstrikes against central Syria, killing numerous people. The attacks were much more intense than initially reported, and the death toll continues to climb.

It is now reported that Israel killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 40, with the attacks centering on the Syrian Military Scientific Studies and Research Center in Masyaf. Among those killed were at least four soldiers and intelligence personal, and five civilians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which often speaks for opposition groups, says the Masyaf site is used for work on precision missiles and drones.

As usual, the Israeli Defense Forces has refused to comment on the attacks, saying it does not comment on reports that emerge in foreign media. In 2022, however, Israel’s Benny Gantz claimed that the site was being used by Syria to produce advanced missiles for its proxies.

Israeli frequently targets Syria, but this attack was larger scale and more violent. In addition to the strikes on the Masyaf facility, attacks also caused a substantial fire in nearby wooded areas.

In addition to Masyaf, strikes hit in and around Damascus, and elsewhere in the Hama Province. Explosions were reported in the coastal city of Tartus, though it appears this was related to Syria’s air defense systems being activated in an attempt to intercept Israeli missiles.

Masyaf’s hospital reports many wounded have been taken there for treatment. The exact number of the injured keeps rising, including both those wounded directly in the strikes and those wounded by ensuing shrapnel. As several people are reportedly in serious condition, the death toll may continue to rise.