BREAKING: 🇪🇸 At least 68 people have died and 80 others injured after a train crash in Spain.
Investigators say it’s due to an “inexplicable” safety error after a “widespread computer communications failure.”
It’s the THIRD train crash in Spain this year.
ISRAEL warned Spain they would pay a “heavy price” and for some reason an Israeli railway cyber firm recruited Spain’s former railway safety chief/transport secretary… 🤔
May God rest their souls and bring ease to their families 🙏🏼
— ADAM (@adamemedia) October 28, 2026
Posted: October 29, 2026
Categories: Videos