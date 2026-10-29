BREAKING: 🇪🇸 At least 68 people have died and 80 others injured after a train crash in Spain.

Investigators say it’s due to an “inexplicable” safety error after a “widespread computer communications failure.”

It’s the THIRD train crash in Spain this year.

ISRAEL warned Spain they would pay a “heavy price” and for some reason an Israeli railway cyber firm recruited Spain’s former railway safety chief/transport secretary… 🤔

May God rest their souls and bring ease to their families 🙏🏼

— ADAM (@adamemedia) October 28, 2026