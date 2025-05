At the UN security council the Algerian ambassador brings up the killing Palestinian Dr Alaa al-Najjar's 9 children. He names each of them

As he says "The eldest was 12yrs old. The youngest was 6mths old" the camera pans to the Israeli ambassador, who is playing with his phone. pic.twitter.com/BsLTsqhtba

— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 28, 2025