Atlanta Antifa militants claim to have torched concrete company trucks in effort to ‘Stop Cop City’

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

On Wednesday, Antifa militants claimed responsibility for torching concrete company trucks to prevent the construction of a police training facility near Atlanta, Georgia.

The acts of violence are part of the ongoing protests known as “Stop Cop City” which has resulted in the criminal indictment of 61 Antifa militants on RICO charges, and dozens more on domestic terrorism charges.

Despite authorities throwing down the books on criminal rioters, Antifa militants launched another attack on the construction site in DeKalb County, Georgia on Monday and are now claiming responsibility for fires set to a concrete company’s trucks on Tuesday morning.

The Antifa-affiliated blog “Scenes from the Atlanta Forest” issued a post on Wednesday that claimed members of their group placed incendiary devices and kindling near the engines of the trucks and said, “Sneaking around at night is fun and burning sh-t is cool.”

“On the night of November 13th we set fire to 6 Ernst Concrete trucks at 553 Seaboard Industrial Drive. Ernst is pouring the foundation for Cop City. This site, like so many others, is completely unguarded,” the post reads.

“Front-pouring cement mixing trucks have large rear engine compartments which can be accessed without opening any doors. We placed incendiary devices and kindling near the engine block, the fuel tank behind it, and the double rear tires. We encourage further experimentation with incendiary placement,” it continues.

“There was a time when contractors were afraid to take on this project. If we can make the cost of the contract greater than the profit, they will drop it. Sneaking around at night is fun and burning sh-t is cool,” the post concludes.

According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Seaboard Industrial Drive around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters discovered multiple work trucks burning behind the business of a concrete company.

Officials said the fires were under control around 3:08 a.m. and are under investigation for arson, the outlet reports.

On Monday, more than 500 “Stop Cop City” Antifa-aligned militants participated in a riot that attempted to stop the construction of the Atlanta Public Training Facility.

Police launched tear gas and flash-bang grenades against the rioters who tried to force their way past police lines.