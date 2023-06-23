Australia becomes first major country to begin fast-tracking mRNA vaccines for cattle by LEO HOHMANN

The great meat propaganda campaign is underway, with Big Pharma and Big Agriculture sending out their armies of “fact checkers” to convince all of us that mRNA vaccines for cattle, pork and sheep herds are 100 percent “safe and effective,” even though we have no record to assess the long-term effects on the meat produced from the injected animals.
Just like we saw in the mRNA injections for humans, it will be rinse, wash and repeat for the injection of livestock. All you will hear about this from the mainstream is “safe and effective” and anyone who questions them will be branded a “conspiracy theorist.”
Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) announced last month they have funded a task to create and trial mRNA vaccines that can be quickly produced on a large scale, if in the event there is an outbreak of lumpy skin disease or other exotic disease like foot & mouth disease begins to spread among livestock herds.
MLA wrote in their press release: “The proposed over-arching five-year program will secure licensed mRNA vaccine technology and activate an independent livestock vaccine development and production pathway based on newly established scientific capacity and infrastructure. This will ultimately result in the stored vaccine constructs produced from this project to respond quickly to incursion of multiple diseases through rapid production of vaccines.”
But before anyone in the cattle business, in Australia or anywhere else, gets too excited, they should know this: There are huge risks involved with this technology.
According to Tri-State Livestock News:
“Those with objections to the use of mRNA say modified mRNA from vaccines might be present in the milk and meat humans consume and the potential impacts to human health are unknown. In addition, some are raising concerns that the U.S. food supply would be suspect because other countries may develop and use mRNA vaccines in meat animals.”
Meat & Livestock Australia’s program manager for animal wellbeing, Mr. Michael Laurence, explained how early vaccine designs have already been produced in a matter of months, a much faster turn-around time compared to conventional vaccines.
He also indicates that, moving forward, mRNA-based vaccines are the “wave of the future” and will definitely phase-out the traditional inoculations.
This project will develop a mRNA vaccine pipeline initially for lumpy skin disease, but potentially for other “emergency” diseases.
Behind every big profit-making opportunity for Big Pharma lurks an emergency, real or manufactured.
Laurence gushed with excitement in commenting:
“It took just a few months to make the vaccine constructs which is a very short timeline compared to traditional vaccine development. The vaccine for lumpy skin disease is now being tested for efficacy in animals.…If properly harnessed, this technology could be used as one of the effective tools in a rapid response to outbreaks – enabling eradication and return to disease freedom status.”
He said the success of this project might provide a pilot vaccine suitable for use in Australia in less than two years, adding:
“The larger program unites a network of expertise to bring the advantages of next-generation vaccine technologies to the livestock industries and potentially provide a game-changing solution to enhance biosecurity in Australia.”
The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association weighed in on the issue with a recent news release, stating:
“Currently, there are no mRNA vaccines licensed for beef cattle in the U.S. Since little is known about the technology, our organization will be forming a task force to develop a fact- and science-based assessment of the issue. We invite all members of the beef supply chain to participate in these discussions and look forward to identifying ways through legislation, regulation, or voluntary measures to increase transparency in the development and application of livestock vaccines and other gene therapies.
“Consumers deserve to know how their food is produced. USCA will continue to prioritize the safety and transparency of the beef supply chain and advocate for the health and wellbeing of its consumers, as it always has,” said a USCA spokesman in a news release.
The Australian program includes mRNA vaccine development for the two main strains of foot-and-mouth disease as well as exotic Bovine pestivirus and Border disease in sheep, Laurence explained in a press release.
In November The WinePress reported that the New South Wales government had announced their decision to fund and fast track a mRNA vaccine tailored for foot in mouth disease in cattle herds, expected to be released sometime this year.
But the WinePress notes that Alexandra Marshall, writing for Spectator Australia, has her doubts. She is concerned that this vaccine rollout will result in cattle herds suddenly dropping dead, similarly to how it has been reported and documented among people who have received a Covid mRNA vaccine in the last several years. White wrote:
“Whispers of stock ‘dying suddenly’ will no doubt become a complaint of farmers in the future, summarily ignored by government in the same way officials refuse to listen to serious concerns about dam-building restrictions, price hikes on Ag products, ridiculous fees and charges, incomprehensible red and green tape, biosecurity regulations that do nothing, and – fresh out of Western Australia – expensive negotiations with Indigenous groups who have never set foot on the land they claim to ‘own.’”
The WinePress concludes, and I agree, that the fall-out of Covid mRNA vaccines is likely to continue for the best part of a century as a percentage of vaccinated individuals “die suddenly” or suffer from long-term debilitating illnesses. These are quickly becoming a burden for the health industry and state finances after vaccine manufacturers hand-waved responsibility because it was an “emergency.” Most nations are setting up compensation pools of cash to cope with the growing list of individuals who claim to have been harmed.
If the depopulationists wish to take their plan to the next level, why not infect the meat supply with the same poisons that at least 25 percent of the world’s population refused to have injected directly into their blood streams.
If people care about what they put into their bodies, whether it’s through a needle or through the food supply, the time to mount a revolt is now.