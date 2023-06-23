Australia becomes first major country to begin fast-tracking mRNA vaccines for cattle by LEO HOHMANN

The great meat propaganda campaign is underway, with Big Pharma and Big Agriculture sending out their armies of “fact checkers” to convince all of us that mRNA vaccines for cattle, pork and sheep herds are 100 percent “safe and effective,” even though we have no record to assess the long-term effects on the meat produced from the injected animals.

Just like we saw in the mRNA injections for humans, it will be rinse, wash and repeat for the injection of livestock. All you will hear about this from the mainstream is “safe and effective” and anyone who questions them will be branded a “conspiracy theorist.”

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) announced last month they have funded a task to create and trial mRNA vaccines that can be quickly produced on a large scale, if in the event there is an outbreak of lumpy skin disease or other exotic disease like foot & mouth disease begins to spread among livestock herds.

MLA wrote in their press release: “The proposed over-arching five-year program will secure licensed mRNA vaccine technology and activate an independent livestock vaccine development and production pathway based on newly established scientific capacity and infrastructure. This will ultimately result in the stored vaccine constructs produced from this project to respond quickly to incursion of multiple diseases through rapid production of vaccines.”

But before anyone in the cattle business, in Australia or anywhere else, gets too excited, they should know this: There are huge risks involved with this technology.

According to Tri-State Livestock News:

“Those with objections to the use of mRNA say modified mRNA from vaccines might be present in the milk and meat humans consume and the potential impacts to human health are unknown. In addition, some are raising concerns that the U.S. food supply would be suspect because other countries may develop and use mRNA vaccines in meat animals.”