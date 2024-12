Australia’s largest synagogue damaged in suspected antisemitic arson attack

By Itamar Eichner – Ynet

Witnesses say two masked individuals poured gasoline inside Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne and ignited it; 2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation, building sustains significant damage; condition of Torah scrolls remains unclear

A synagogue in Melbourne was set on fire early Friday morning, causing significant damage to one section of the building. No injuries were reported, but authorities are investigating the attack as a suspected antisemitic hate crime.