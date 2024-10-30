Award-winning journalist Lara Logan delivers a powerful first-hand account of the censorship and persecution faced by truth-tellers who dare to challenge establishment narratives, underscoring the vital role of free speech in safeguarding the future of freedom itself.
"For too… pic.twitter.com/LeP4e5qfwA
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 30, 2024
2 thoughts on “Award-winning journalist Lara Logan delivers a powerful first-hand account of the censorship and persecution faced by truth-tellers who dare to challenge establishment narratives, underscoring the vital role of free speech in safeguarding the future of freedom itself.”
If only powerful speeches like this were always about naming names, and showing that the greatest censorship and surveillance is coming out of Israel, the home of the great muzzle.
.
While that certainly was a powerful speech that’s exactly what I thought too. Also, when she was talking about doing away with “apartheid” in South Africa for “freedom” I wondered how many others listening might be thinking what I was – that they replaced the “apartheid government” with the hardline communist ANC backed by jewish money. While hard-working food-producing white farmers & their families were being raped & murdered wholesale under the ANC the jewish mining companies were left in peace to continue making their billions. Some “freedom”! At least she read out “Bill of Rights” before the Constitution in that list so that’s something I guess… 😐