‘I Hope Your Beeper Doesn’t Go Off’: Ryan Girdusky Banned From CNN for Insulting Medhi Hasan

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Conservative commentator Ryan James Girdusky was banned from CNN on Monday after telling liberal Muslim commentator Medhi Hasan over a minor dispute that “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”

From Al Jazeera, “CNN bans conservative commentator after verbal attack on Mehdi Hasan”:

At one point, Hasan acknowledged that the accusation that Trump and his supporters are Nazis is “inflammatory”.

“But if you don’t want to be called Nazis, stop doing, stop saying,” Hasan said before he was interrupted and talked over by Girdusky, who went on to note that Hasan himself was called an “anti-Semite more than anyone at this table”.

“I am in support of the Palestinians, so I am used to it,” Hasan said.

Girdusky then replied, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off”, in an apparent reference to the mass attacks in Lebanon.

“Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed?” Hasan responded.

Phillip, the host, chastised Girdusky and apologised to Hasan following a commercial break while noting that Girdusky had been removed from the panel of guests.

“There is a line that was crossed there, and it’s not acceptable to me,” Phillip said.

CNN also said in its statement, “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding.”

“But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” it added.