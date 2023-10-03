Baltimore tech CEO opened door, rode elevator with convict charged for her murder

By Darian Douraghy – The Postmillennial

Investigators have claimed that security footage reveals that Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere, 26, let the man who allegedly killed her inside her apartment complex lobby shortly before the gruesome event took place.

That man is said to be 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, who according to investigators then joined LaPere in the elevator.

LaPere’s body was later discovered on the roof of her apartment after being discovered by a coworker. Police reported trauma to her head, face, and body, and that she was likely killed a few days prior.

Billingsley was arrested last week on six different charges, including first-degree murder. He also was being pursued over an alleged attempted murder, arson and rape that took place Sept. 19 in the 800 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to police.

“I know this arrest does not bring back Pava LaPere,” Baltimore Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters during a press briefing on the matter. “But my hope is at least we can give a sense of closure to the city of Baltimore, the victims of all his crimes and all their families.”

Discoveries at the crime scene included a brick in addition to several teeth. A medical examiner ruled that Lepere died via homicide, with strangulation and blunt force trauma as the top contributing factors.

Billingsley has an extensive rap sheet; he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree assault in 2009 as well as 2011. He later served time in prison for raping a 25-year-old woman in 2013, and was denied parole after applying to receive it in 2020.

He was ultimately released from prison in October 2022, serving just 9 years and three months of what was supposed to be a 14-year sentence.

During the search for Billingsley, Worley cautioned that he was thought to be “armed and dangerous.”

“This individual will kill and he will rape; he will do anything he can to cause harm,” he said.

Baltimore City State Attorney Ivan Bates told reporters that while he doesn’t know all the details of the previous case, Billingsley’s plea deal and release shows what is “more or less systemic failure.”