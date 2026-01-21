Ben Gvir Celebrates as Israel Destroys Aid Agency Headquarters

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir led Israeli forces as they demolished the headquarters of UNRWA (the UN aid agency for Palestinians) in East Jerusalem.

“[This is] a historic day for sovereignty in Jerusalem,” Ben Gvir said. “Today, these terror supporters are being kicked out along with everything they built. This is what will be done to every terror supporter.”

Aryeh King, the mayor of Jerusalem, made an even more aggressive statement. “God willing, we will expel, kill, eliminate and destroy all UNRWA personnel,” he said.

Tel Aviv has been attempting to end UNRWA operations in Israel and the occupied territories, an effort that has intensified since the October 7 Hamas attack. UNRWA provides key services to Palestinians, including food, education, and medical care.

UNRWA chief, Philippe Lazzarini, slammed the destruction of his agency’s headquarters in a post on X. Early this morning, Israeli forces stormed the UNRWA Headquarters, a United Nations site, in East Jerusalem,” he wrote.

“Bulldozers entered the compound & began demolishing buildings inside it under the watch of lawmakers & a member of the government.” The post continues. “This constitutes an unprecedented attack against a United Nations agency & its premises.”

Earlier this year, the Israeli Knesset passed legislation barring water and electricity companies from providing power and sewer services to the UNRWA building.

After the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel, Tel Aviv asserted that UNRWA played a central role. However, reviews of the evidence provided by Israel concluded that Tel Aviv failed to substantiate its claims.

Israel’s crackdown on UNRWA is part of its effort to destroy Palestinian society and force the people from their land.