Ben Shapiro Pushes Noahide Laws at TPUSA Event, Throws a Fit Over Being Quoted Word-For-Word

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

This is the conservative movement in 2026: Ben Shapiro lecturing students at a TPUSA event to abide by the Noahide Laws.

From Shapiro’s appearance at the University of Iowa’s Turning Point USA event on October 7th (video of which was released on Sunday):

Notably, Shapiro pushed the Noahide Laws twice at the same event:

After the first video went viral and racked up over three million views, Shapiro threw a fit on X and sought to pilpul his way out of it.

“I’m sorry you are a retarded liar,” Shapiro kvetched. “Watch the whole exchange, linked below. I was asked why I don’t convert to Christianity. In the course of that explanation, I explained that from the Jewish perspective, Christians don’t need to convert to Judaism to go to heaven. That’s the context.”

“The conclusion to this answer: ‘I think you’re doing a great job by believing in Jesus. I think that’s great. I think you should continue to go to church, I think you should continue to speak out about your faith, I think that Chrsitanity [sic] in America needs a resurgence, and that’s the greatest factor that will lead to a revitalized America.'”

I responded in kind:

I then wrote back:

I quoted you word for word, Ben. It’s not the first time you’ve pushed the Noahide Laws, either. Here you are earlier this year telling your audience that abiding by the Noahide Laws is the only way for non-Jews—”Goyim,” as you call us—to “have a share in the world to come.” “Judaism is not the only path to heaven… [A]s long as people who are not Jewish follow seven basic Noahide Laws—and this includes Christians and Muslims—they too have a share in the world to come.” Has it ever occurred to you that you lost your audience because you lie to them constantly?

Lyin’ to the “goyim” ain’t as easy as it used to be!