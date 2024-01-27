Bibi himself can literally brag to Ben Shapiro that Israel has infiltrated the United States government and no one bats an eye pic.twitter.com/FD6b9wM4bN
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) January 26, 2024
Posted: January 26, 2024
Categories: Videos
