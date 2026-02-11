Bibi Seeks US Muscular Action On Iran In Seventh Meeting With Trump

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

“I am now leaving for the United States for my seventh trip to meet with President Trump since he was elected for a second term,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said prior to his departure to Washington. “This, of course, does not include his unforgettable visit to Israel and his speech in the Knesset.” (Seven since Trump took office again!)

He and President Trump are expected to begin their meeting at the White House, focused on Iran negotiations and the possibility of military action, by late-morning (11 eastern). Netanyahu’s ‘welcome’ in D.C. last night raised some eyebrows, given an entire major freeway into the beltway area was shut down for security reasons…

Before leaving Israel, Netanyahu told reporters that Iran is the “first and foremost” issue he will raise with Trump. He was originally scheduled to travel to the US for a February 18 meeting, but Israel asked to move it up after the US-Iran talks in Oman.

“I will present the president with our views regarding the essential principles of the negotiations – principles that, in our eyes, are vital not only for Israel but for anyone in the world who desires peace and security in the Middle East,” the Israeli leader previewed.

Israel is pressing the US to require that any agreement with Iran include zero nuclear enrichment and limits on its ballistic missile program. Iranian officials have rejected those terms, signaling they would block any deal. On Tuesday, Trump indicated that Iran’s missiles should be part of the agreement.

But if Tehran were to agree with this it would essentially be self-destructing, as it would have no deterrent and be defenseless against any future Israeli attack – or any other enemy aggression for that matter.

One Israeli source told CNN that Tel Aviv is “worried about Iran’s progress in restoring its ballistic missile stockpiles and capabilities to its status before the 12-Day War.”

Iranian leaders are meanwhile fully aware of what Netanyahu’s D.C. trip represents, and the timing:

Tehran, which resumed talks with Washington last week in Oman, warned Monday of “destructive influences” on diplomacy ahead of the Israeli premier’s visit. On Wednesday, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said his country would “not yield to excessive demands” on its nuclear program, though he said the country is not seeking an atomic weapon.

Just after Netanyahu’s arrival Tuesday evening, he met with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss “regional issues”. He was also briefed on how Oman-mediated talks are going, ahead of the proposed second round expected next week.

Tuesday evening meeting at Blair House, via GPO/JNS

President Trump is still threatening to send a second carrier group to the Central Command (CENTCOM) area, which would be a clear signal he intends major military action. He could still order some kind of limited action, also as Congress is once again missing in action on reigning in war powers.