Biden admin flew 320,000 illegal immigrants to US cities despite national security ‘vulnerabilities’

By The Post Millennial

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit has revealed that not only was the Biden administration coordinating flights for illegal immigrants around the US but also that the locations they were sent to could cause national security “vulnerabilities.”

The lawsuit filed by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) revealed that Biden’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) signed off on the flights from January through December 2023 to transport approximately 320,000 illegal immigrants to at least 43 different American airports using the CBP One app for cell phones.

Elon Musk commented on a report of the lawsuit on X, saying, “This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants.” He added that it was “just a matter of time” before something like 9/11 happened again.

The CBP previously refused to disclose information about the program.

The Biden administration expanded the app program at the start of 2023 to allow illegal immigrants to apply for asylum using the app in their home countries.

According to the CIS, illegal immigrants were able to use the app to also apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian parole release from airports into the US.

As a result, illegal immigrants can stay in the US for two years without obtaining legal status and in that time can obtain work authorization.

The lawsuit also revealed that the locations were intentionally not disclosed to the public for fear that “bad actors” would create public safety issues and law enforcement vulnerabilities.

Lawyers for the CBP said that disclosing the destination airports for the illegal immigrants would “reveal information about the relative number of individuals arriving, and thus resources expended at particular airports.”

This information would also disclose “operational vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors altering their patterns of conduct, adopting new methods of operation, and taking other countermeasures,” and “thereby undermine CBP’s law enforcement efforts to secure the United States borders.”

Previously, the Biden administration cited a “law enforcement exception” as an excuse not to reveal the information.

Even though the lawyers for the CBP didn’t reveal the locations of the airports outside of the US that the illegal immigrants arrived from, those eligible to apply through the app include nationals from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.