One thought on “Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox reporter ‘a stupid son of a bitch’

  1. From the same guy that abandoned his own military people , and equipment to a bunch of rag tag ( their words not mine) Taliban terrorists

    Oh and just in case yer wondering if he would abandon you and this county too …just sit and wait , its coming

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*