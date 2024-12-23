BIDEN COMMUTES DEATH SENTENCE OF CHILD RAPISTS

By Laura Loomer

One of the 37 men who just had his death sentence commuted by Joe Biden is JORGE AVILA-TORRES.

Jorge Avila-Torrez is a serial killer and rapist. In 2005, Torrez murdered two little girls who lived in his neighborhood.

Eight-year-old Laura Hobbs and nine-year-old Krystal Tobias went out to play on their bicycles but didn’t come home by nightfall on Mother’s Day on May 8th, 2005. The little girls bodies were found the following day by Hobbs’s father.

Both girls had suffered fatal stab wounds to their necks and faces, and they were both RAPED by Torres.

In 2009, Torres also murdered a female Naval officer at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall. He was sentenced to death by the federal government for that crime as well as receiving a 100-year sentence for the Illinois murders.

Biden just commuted his death sentence.

Horrific.

Here is the list of the names of the 37 people on death row who just had their death sentences commuted by Joe Biden. Many of the people on the list are murderers and child killers. There were 40 people on death row. Biden commuted the death sentence of 37 of them. How… pic.twitter.com/hudp13zWvq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 23, 2024