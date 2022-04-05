Biden Exploits Sacramento Shooting to Ban Guns for Americans While Sending Billions in Guns to Ukraine

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Sacramento, CA — According to the antigun group, Gifford’s Law Center, the state of California has the strictest gun laws in the nation. The state was one of the first in the nation to enact an extreme risk protection order law — the questionable “red flag” confiscation law — which failed to stop Kevin Douglas Limbaugh from obtaining an illegal gun and going on a shooting spree. The state also has the most robust system in the country for removing firearms from people who become prohibited from having them — which consistently fails to keep the guns out of the hands of criminals.

The antigun lobby in the state has banned high-capacity magazines and cracked down on assault weapons. They’ve made it so Californians have to pass a background check to purchase ammunition. They’ve prohibited buyers from having ammo or “ghost” gun parts shipped directly to their homes. Yet, despite these strict gun laws, the state’s capital city experienced its deadliest shooting ever this weekend. At least one of the guns recovered from the scene bypassed all these laws.

Six people were fatally shot and another dozen were injured when multiple shooters opened fire in downtown Sacramento as people flooded out of bars and restaurants around 2 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

So what’s the logical next step for team “disarm America?” Take the strict laws even further.

“They’re (the gun laws) obviously not strict enough, because we’re still having a problem,” State Senator Bob Hertzberg said after a suspect was arrested for his role in the shooting on Monday.

The president is also refusing to let this tragedy go to waste and immediately took to the teleprompter after the shooting to call for more gun control.

“We must do more than mourn; we must act,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday after the shooting. “Ban ghost guns. Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.”

As a portion of the guns used in this shooting were illegal, none of these actions would have prevented the shooting.

Biden’s statement on Sunday comes on the heels of a unilateral push the president promised to make by this summer using executive orders to further disarm Americans and turn them into felons.

Biden’s first EO will criminalize popular pistol braces. As it stands, roughly 40 million Americans use these devices to stabilize their firearms and this EO could turn them into criminals overnight.

The second EO being rammed through by the Biden administration will force citizens to register their “80 percent lowers.” Officially called a “receiver blank” by the ATF, an 80% lower is an unfinished receiver that isn’t considered a firearm until the purchaser finishes it at home. Biden likes to call these “ghost guns” to scare folks but they are really just modifications for most people who like to tweak their firearms.

Under this EO, millions of gun owners will also be subject to criminal law overnight.

This push to disarm Americans comes at a time when more Americans are arming themselves than ever before. The antigun sentiment in this country has plummeted since 2020 and has continued to decline ever since. Despite the exploitation of tragedies, Americans are wising up to the fact that their government cannot keep them safe and that responsibility falls on them, individually.

Americans are also watching what happens when a country is forced to defend itself against an invading force. After Russian troops began crossing Ukraine’s border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began arming citizens. Days later, the Biden admin approved billions in aid for Ukraine, which went toward even more weapons to help Ukrainians fend off their invaders. Since then, even more money and weapons have poured into the country at the expense of the US taxpayers.

After the Biden administration began arming Ukrainians, the notoriously antigun left began praising the act. In a hypocritical twist of irony, the staunchly antigun liberals at Occupy Democrats took to praising the arming of Ukrainian citizens, finally realizing that the second Amendment is not for hunting.

Unfortunately, just like cognitive dissonance blocks many Americans from seeing the horrific and murderous war crimes of their own government, it also allows them to think that disarming citizens domestically, while arming citizens abroad, is logically consistent.

The good news is that more people than ever now own guns and sales continue to increase. And, unlike David Hogg would lead you to believe, it’s not just men. In fact, story after story has furthered the narrative that Black women are the fastest-growing group of gun owners in the country.

As the tragedy in Sacramento illustrates, government cannot keep you safe — nor can government keep guns out of the hands of people who want to do harm. The only thing government sponsored gun control accomplishes is to ensure that the only people who have guns are criminals and government employees — all the while keeping law-abiding citizens disarmed.

