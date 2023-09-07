Biden Goes Off-Script Again: They Keep Telling Me… I Gotta Keep Wearing a Mask, But Don’t Tell Them I Didn’t Have It On When I Walked In (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) finalizing a new contract covering America’s West Coast ports. This is Joe Biden’s only public event for the day according to his schedule.

Biden’s handlers trotted him out for 15 minutes today before putting him on ice for the rest of the day.

Earlier this week it was announced that Joe Biden would be wearing a mask for 10 days after quadruple vaxxed Dr. Jill supposedly tested positive for Covid – AGAIN.

Biden shuffled into the State Dining room on Wednesday without his mask on and went off-script as he addressed the scandal.

“Hello everybody, let me explain to the press, I’ve been tested [for Covid] again today. I am clear across the board,” Biden said.

“But they keep telling me…I gotta keep wearing [a mask], but don’t tell them I didn’t have it on when I walked in,” Biden said, inadvertently admitting masks don’t stop the spread of viruses.

Who is “they”?

So can the peasants use the same excuse when Democrats try to force masks again?

Joe Biden spoke for 10 minutes before bolting from the podium without answering any questions.