🚨 Few Understand How Evil Klaus Schwab Actually Is 🚨

⚠️ In 2010, The Body of His Head of Security in Davos (Markus Reinhardt) Was Discovered in His Hotel Room

⚠️ Klaus Said Directly Afterwards That The Organizers Appreciated Reinhardt’s “Years of Co-operation”

⚠️… pic.twitter.com/wE1SYpLC4j

— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 7, 2023