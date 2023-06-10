Biden Hangs LGBTQI+ Flag on Par with American Flag at White House “Pride” Month Celebration by Kristinn Taylor

The “Pride” month cult indoctrination took over the White House Saturday with the LGBTQI+ flag being flown by the Biden White House on par with the American flag to mark Joe and Jill Biden’s “Pride” month picnic celebration on the South Lawn. The event was postponed from Thursday due to smog from the Canadian wildfires. It has been billed as the largest “Pride” celebration held at the White House.

https://twitter.com/jdlovitz/status/1667586762653171713

Biden tells the audience at his Pride Month event: "I see more courage on this lawn than any time I've seen in the recent past" pic.twitter.com/TcDvOCxotX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023