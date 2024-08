Reporter at the DNC: Do you think the misreported job numbers are a liability for Kamala?

Gina Raimondo: “I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Trump say anything truthful.”

Reporter: "It is, though, from the Bureau of Labor."

Gina Raimondo: "I'm not familiar with… pic.twitter.com/ePMPsFgjF7

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2024