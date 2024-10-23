Biden-Harris whistleblower exposes $374 million contract to transport unaccompanied minor migrants across US ‘like chips on a truck’: OMG

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

Investigative journalist James O’Keefe has interviewed a whistleblower who says the Biden-Harris administration has awarded a $374 million contract to MVM to transport unaccompanied minors across the United States. The company describes itself as a “public safety and national security” firm.

Savanah Hernandez spoke to a whistleblower for the same company in 2022, discovering that federally funded contractors with MVM were bussing and flying “tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children” across the US before being “handed off to unvetted adult ‘sponsors.'” This practice has been going on for years.

O’Keefe interviewed General Services Administration (GSA) Contract Specialist Clarissa Rippee, who told him about the contract. “My line in the sand moment was when I found out that GSA had awarded a contract to a company to transport unaccompanied minors,” Rippee said, revealing “shocking details” about a $347 million contract awarded to MVM for transporting unaccompanied minors across the United States.

“It felt like someone kicked me in the gut,” Rippee continued, saying that she had just accepted a promotion. The Biden-Harris administration has also been flying illegal immigrants to their preferred place of residence.

O’Keefe notes in the video interview with Rippee that “within the last nine months, MVM has received over $129 million from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), $719 million in total from DHS overall.”

“But as I continued to read the documents that I found online, I found that these are the illegal immigrants, minors who are coming over without their parents, without anyone that they knew, being shifted every hour of the day, especially like late at night, when we are all asleep in our beds and our children are safe at home,” she said.

Rippee told O’Keefe that the children are treated like “commodities,” and he added “like potato chips on a truck.” She described the contract “big money business” that allows the federal government to transport the migrant children, who are usually apart from their families, in inhumane conditions.

“What you know, you cannot unknow,” Rippee told O’Keefe, saying that seeing the children exposed to such degradation prompted her to go public. “It’s about the children, and it’s my duty now to speak up.”

Rippee also said this kind of behavior is no longer abnormal in the Biden-Harris regime. “It’s just an accepted part of the bureaucracy. But the reality is, this is exploitation, and it has to stop.” Rippee’s exposure of the government rot follows another O’Keefe exclusive, an interview with Customs and Border Protection agent Zachary Apotheker that is featured in the video, “Line in the Sand.”