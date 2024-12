Biden has yet again set the Democrat party into a tailspin after LYING to the American people for MONTHS about pardoning Hunter.

All they can muster is "I got nothing for you"

They know he has RUINED any glimpse of hope for them to EVER regain power.pic.twitter.com/686SOyKfAl

— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 4, 2024