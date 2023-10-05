Biden rushes to reassure allies Ukraine funding will continue after House rejects further aid

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

The Biden administration is in deep discussions to assure US allies that the United States will continue supplying war aid to Ukraine despite Congress passing a stopgap resolution on Saturday that did not include additional funding for Kyiv.

However, this will be a challenging task for the White House to accomplish due to the growing number of Congress members opposed to supplying additional aid to Ukraine, and the recent ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Republican representatives in the running for the next Speaker of the House have been vocal against further funding, therefore House Democrats will have a difficult time bringing Ukraine aid to the floor.

President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been in discussions with their European counterparts and will hold a conference call with the leaders of G7 countries and other European allies, sources told Axios.

The Pentagon said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov on Sunday and asserted that the US would continue supplying aid.

The assertations come after President Biden signed the stopgap measure into law which excludes additional funding. Biden said he reportedly struck a backroom deal with McCarthy about continuing Ukraine funding, which led to McCarthy’s ousting as House Speaker.

Additionally, Biden administration officials “at various levels” have been in discussions with their counterparts in Europe and NATO member states, in which they reportedly reiterated “Biden’s weekend comments that US aid will continue,” according to the outlet.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the administration is “confident” that Ukraine funding “will continue.”

According to anonymous officials quoted in the New York Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin is “closely watching” the discussion surrounding US assistance to Ukraine and reportedly plans to use disinformation to sever ties with the United States and Europe.