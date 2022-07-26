Biden To Offer ID Cards To Illegals To Help Them Fly, Navigate U.S. With More Ease

Big League Politics – by Bo Banks

The Biden administration has a new scheme to help illegal aliens travel domestically more easily called the “ICE Secure Docket Card program.”

Put simply, they intend to offer illegal immigrants a temporary ID card that includes their name, nationality, and a QR code.

The Biden administration’s fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill states, “$10,000,000 for the ICE Secure Docket Card program [will] allow noncitizens access to immigration files and documents.” And the card will be offered to illegals who are waiting for the final decision on their status.

Thanks to a report by Axios, two government officials stated that the Biden administration wants Congressional approval before October. The reason for this is to forestall any possible blockage of the program for when many expect Republicans to take back the House after the midterms in November.

“Specifics of the program are still under development, but a primary goal of the SDC is to improve current, inconsistent paper forms that often degrade rapidly in real world use. Pending the outcome of the pilot, ICE will consider further expansion,” a spokesperson for ICE told CNN.

This is not the first time the Biden administration has aided immigrants who have entered the US illegally. As The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak reported in late June, the administration “was paying cash or reimbursements to under to underage illegal immigrants or their relatives for travel to communities across the nation.”

“The Department of Health and Human Services document, which deals with settling ‘unaccompanied minor’ illegal immigrants in the U.S., says under the category ‘Sponsor Travel Support’ that U.S. taxpayers will foot the bill if the minor can’t.” Rosiak wrote.

So while the Biden administration stresses over and over again that Americans should not believe their own lying eyes about the crisis at the Southern Border, they are clearly doing the opposite to help these immigrants relocate all across the nation.

The whole fiasco gets worse as more than 80 migrant buses have been transported and taken advantage of under the Abbott-Ducey relocation initiative since April.

As previously reported, migrants are released into the country and permitted to travel wherever they please. Which has led to regional airports and bus lines becoming overwhelmed.

This new “ICE Secure Docket Card program” will only help these immigrants get to where they want to go in the country with more ease.

Critics of the Abbott-Ducey initiative claim they fall short because of how they allow illegal aliens to be released into the American interior, thereby eroding US sovereignty.

Moreover, though it may have sent a strong message to Biden and other Democrat leaders in the beginning, it does not attack the overwhelming influx of illegals head-on.

“They let them come across and then you give them to the feds, and the feds just release them anyways,” Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis declared, per a report from Florida Politics. “What they need to do, Texas, is Texas should just send them back across the border.”

“Who cares what the feds are saying? They’re not doing their job,” he continued. “Or not let them come across the border to begin with, because they go right across the river. They just walk right across. No one’s stopping [them]. Some pushback, I think, would be good. And I would send people to help with that.”

