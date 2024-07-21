Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Joe Biden on Sunday announced he will be withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

“While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said.

Thirty minutes after the announcement, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris to replace him.

The media which propped Biden up during the 2020 election turned on him after he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “If you launch a big attack on Iran, you’re on your own.”

His poor performance during the debate was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.

If the media gives you your power and can take it away at the drop of a hat — then you don’t have any power at all.

What made Trump’s election in 2016 so promising was the fact he got elected with the entire media against him but it didn’t work out because he surrounded himself with traitors and was swiftly thwarted by the deep state.

The media is now actively shilling for Trump because he’s running on giving the Israel Lobby total power over our Congress.

By endorsing the wildly unpopular Kamala Harris, Biden has effectively thrown the election to Trump.