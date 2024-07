Big Brother on Your Brakes: Intelligent Speed Assist Coming – Video #114

By Makia Freeman – The Freedom Articles

ntelligent Speed Assist (ISA) is a technology that measures car speeds and can force the car to slow down – by limiting engine power. It doesn’t control brakes (yet). This tech is being rolled out in the EU, but it’s coming to the UK, Australia and the US. Intelligent = Smart = Spy tech for the Big Brother surveillance network. Another step along the way to driverless cars. Forewarned is forearmed.