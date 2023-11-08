Bill Gates Explains Why He Can Own 4 Private Jets While You Will Be Confined to a ’15 Minute City’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
Bill Gates has the right to fly around the world on his fleet of four private jets while normal people are forced to live in 15 minute cities without freedom of travel, according to Gates himself, who told the BBC he is exempt from normal rules.
Gates claimed that because he continues to “spend billions of dollars” on climate change activism, his carbon footprint isn’t an issue.
“Should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?” Gates said in the interview with Amol Rajan.
“I’m comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy Group is spending, that I’m part of the solution,” Gates added. Watch: