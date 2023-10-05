Billboard truck advertises sanctuary cities to illegal immigrants crossing Eagle Pass border into US

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Fliers and a truck advertising to illegal immigrants who recently crossed the border have popped up in Eagle Pass, Texas urging the recent arrivals to go to sanctuary cities across the nation.

The advertisements, posted to X by the Columbia Bugle, advertised cities like Chicago, San Francisco, and New York City for illegal immigrants to travel to.

In one flier, titled ‘United States of America Sanctuary City Travel Guide,’ San Francisco is toted as having laws that “prohibit city employees from helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with immigration investigations or arrests unless required by law or a warrant,” having “Lax Shoplifting Laws,” healthcare that is available to residents regardless of immigration status, and having “diverse and tolerant people.”

“A Sanctuary City is a safe haven for immigrants like you, regardless of your immigration status. These cities have policies in place to limit their cooperation with the national government’s effort to enforce immigration laws. This means you can live, work, and enjoy life with a lower risk of deportation.”

Chicago is listed as having a “welcoming city ordinance,” “access to services,” and “language access.”

A truck near the border is seen showing the Golden Gate Bridge, advertising that “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants.”

Also advertising along the border are smugglers, with officials in Kinney County, located north along the border from Eagle Pass, revealing to Tayler Hansen for The Post Millennial in July how cartels use TikTok to advertise their smuggling operations.

One translation of a Spanish post stated that the user was looking for drivers in Texas, paying $10-20,000, with smuggling occurring in the backdrop of the text.

Sheriff Brad Coe of Kinney County said at the time that “99.9 percent of smugglers they encounter and arrest are American citizens.”