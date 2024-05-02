BlackRock CEO explains how the real goal of depopulation (Covid19, Midazolam, Remdesivir, “vaccines”, euthanasia, abortion, Ukraine war, Gaza genocide) is to make it easier to substitute humans with machines:

BlackRock CEO explains how the real goal of depopulation (Covid19, Midazolam, Remdesivir, "vaccines", euthanasia, abortion, Ukraine war, Gaza genocide) is to make it easier to substitute humans with machines:pic.twitter.com/tt0lfGvfF0 — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) May 2, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



