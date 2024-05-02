Israeli settlers vandalize Gaza aid in latest attack on humanitarian convoy

By The Cradle

A group of Israeli settlers attacked and damaged an aid convoy heading to Gaza from Jordan on 30 April.

Videos show settlers climbing the aid trucks and dumping their food contents onto the ground as Gaza continues to face a looming famine.

The new shipment of aid to Gaza was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday following his meeting with Jordanian officials.

The Foreign Ministry of Jordan slammed the settlers in a statement, referring to them as “extremists.”

“Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs condemned in the strongest terms the attack by extremist Israeli settlers on two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour, and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” it said in the statement.

The government body added that one of the trucks was headed to the Kerem Shalom (Karam Salem) crossing, and the other was the first truck expected to enter the strip through the Erez crossing.

“The Ministry considered the failure of the Israeli government to protect the two aid convoys and allowing them to be attacked as a gross violation of its legal obligations, as the occupying power, and of its obligations to allow aid to enter Gaza,” the statement continued.

The two trucks continued despite the attack, according to the foreign ministry’s official spokesman, Dr Sufyan al-Qudah, to deliver needed aid “in light of the humanitarian catastrophe [Gaza] is facing.”

Israeli settlers have repeatedly attacked and obstructed aid trucks from entering Gaza.

Footage of setters blocking an aid truck at the Nitzana border crossing in February shows them smiling and carrying flags. One claimed to be “protecting Israel” by “blocking food from Hamas.”

“Someone is going to sleep hungry tonight,” a settler could be heard saying into a megaphone.

In another case, in the Ashdod port, roughly 38 kilometers north of Gaza, settlers barred trucks from leaving the port and began inspecting the trucks’ documents and contents.

Anadolu Agency reported that one settler brought his entire family with him “to stop the trucks from supplying oxygen to Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.”

“All the Gaza people, from our side, are terrorists,” the settler said. “Why should we send food and fuel to Gaza? It’s not normal.”

An Oxfam report also revealed that aid entry into Gaza was deliberately delayed for up to 20 days as deliveries were “subjected to onerous, repetitive and unpredictable bureaucratic procedures.”