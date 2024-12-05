BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: "If we created a true global digital currency… then you would not have money laundering anymore."
"You would have everything understood, everything would be flowing through, everything would be identified." pic.twitter.com/qp3FCXMv5Z
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 5, 2024
One thought on “BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: “If we created a true global digital currency… then you would not have money laundering anymore.” “You would have everything understood, everything would be flowing through, everything would be identified.””
Re: “Everything would be identified.”
IDENTIFY THIS, Larry!!
Those with eyes to see. 🙂
.