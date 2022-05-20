BLM Founder Paid Her Baby Daddy $970,000 For “Creative Services,” Her Brother $840,000 For Security, and a Fellow Director $2.1M… Continues to Condemn Right-Wing Media For Allegations of Theft From BLM Foundation

100% Fed Up – by Amber Crawford

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors has yet again denied blame for stealing millions of dollars from the BLM fund that she started, attempting to blame right-wing media for “weaponizing” her mistakes made with the donations.

Cullors resigned from BLM after she was exposed for acquiring $3.2 million worth of real estate assets.

On Monday, Cullors appeared on MSNBC’s ‘Into America’ podcast where she maintained that she did not take a salary from the foundation, but that she should have. She also discussed how she is really a victim in all of this.

“I should have taken a salary from Black Lives Matter because it would be less confusing for people and I regret that I didn’t,” said Cullors. “Some of my mistakes are being weaponized against me and also the entire movement, and that’s truly disappointing to see us fall into that as well.”

Cullors also tries making the excuse that she was not prepared to handle the large amount of “white guilt money” – as she called it – that was donated after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

“It was a major shock. You know, contrary to what, you know, has been reported, much of the funding that came in was from individual donors,” said Cullors. “That was a lot of white guilt money. There’s a lot of white folks being like, ‘We just got to put the money.’”

As the co-founder of an organization that demands accountability, it’s pretty ridiculous that Cullors refuses to hold herself accountable for any of her wrongdoings.

In a tax filing from the BLM Global Network Foundation that was released on Tuesday, it is revealed that Cullors not only spent nearly $6 million on a mansion in Los Angeles but that she also took major amounts of money from the charity to give to her friends and family, which were supposedly for various “consulting” services.

Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child, received nearly $970,000 to “help produce live events.” Her brother, Paul Cullors, was paid over $840,000 for “providing security services.” Fellow BLM director Shalomyah Bowers was paid over $2.1 million for “providing operational support.”

Even if any of these reasons for receiving payment are legitimate, there is no way these individuals deserved these massive paychecks. It’s pretty incredible that anyone could be convinced that Cullors was acting honestly.

Despite all of the incriminating evidence, Cullors chalks her major theft up to ‘human error.’

“I’m a human being that has made mistakes that want to change, want to challenge those mistakes and want to learn from those mistakes,” Cullors said on Monday’s podcast. “And I think what’s been hard is feeling like there isn’t room and space for that.”

“When you make movements, when you build movements, it takes thousands of people to do it,” continued Cullors. “And that often means lots of mistakes are being made, lots of amazing decisions as well.”

Cullors then continues, blaming everyone else but herself for the consequences of her actions and condemning her critics for not simply ‘forgetting’ about what she has done.

“And I think one of the things that I’ve been thinking about in this last year specifically is how do you make mistakes in public without being crucified for them. Because we’re human beings, I’m a human being, and we make mistakes. And then I think the job of making a mistake is actually learning from it, and being called in and say, ‘Hey, like, this is the way to do this better. Here’s the team to help you do that.’”

Currently, our country is permitting an attitude of deflecting blame and playing the victim, to the point that if someone is found responsible for a crime, they are comforted instead of punished for their actions.

