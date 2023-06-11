‘Bombshell’ Report: DOJ Offered Witness with ‘Smoking Gun’ Evidence of Biden Bribery Ring, But She Died Under ‘Mysterious Circumstances’ by Kyle Becker

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who previously served as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, claimed that he offered to give a U.S. attorney information about a whistleblower with access to smoking gun evidence of a Biden international bribery scheme, but he was ignored and she later died under mysterious circumstances.

The former Trump attorney gave his statements about the now-deceased chief accountant at Burisma, the Ukrainian oil and gas company that gave Hunter Biden hundreds of thousands of dollars to sit a board seat, while on Newsmax.

During an interview on “Saturday Report” with Rita Cosby, Giuliani referred to special counsel Jack Smith, who conducted an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, leading to the former president’s federal indictment. Giuliani stated that Smith had emphasized the existence of a single system of laws in the United States that applies equally to everyone.

Giuliani further revealed that the Pittsburgh attorney general had initially been investigating the case. However, the investigation was later transferred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware, under former Attorney General William Barr. Giuliani criticized the lack of action taken by the Delaware office, claiming that the individual involved was under threat of death.

“Well, of course, that’s the most ridiculous, idiotic statement to make on a day in which we find out that the Bidens took a $10 million bribe fom a Ukrainian Mykola Zlochevsky, which I could have told you, you know, and did tell [the DOJ] three years ago. And they followed up on none of the evidence I gave them. They were hoping that people would disappear or die. It’s extraordinary.”

Giuliani said he gave the DOJ “one witness … who is a woman, who is the chief accountant at this crooked company, Burisma. She was the wife of the former owner, who died under suspicious circumstances. And she was willing to give up all of the offshore bank accounts, including the Bidens. And she’s supervised the transfer of a lot more cash to the Bidens and other crooked politicians for Burisma.”

Giuliani told Cosby that the now-deceased chief accountant at Burisma was willing to give up the offshore bank accounts information at the Ukrainian petrogas company.

“Are you confident that now the House Committee is going to get to the bottom of that?” Cosby asked. “Because that is stunning.”

“The reality is that we gave it to them in January of 2020, and the Pittsburgh US attorney was very interested,” Giuliani replied. “And then in a very strange move, Barr took it away from him, gave it to the US attorney in Delaware. He didn’t do a damn thing about it. And the woman was under threat of death.”

“So, we tried to put pressure on them to do something,” he continued. “Look, suppose she was lying. You would find out in a minute she wouldn’t have the accounts. She either has the goods or she doesn’t. And it’s absurd not to interview her. She claims she had bank accounts and that the Biden’s got a lot more money under the table than already.”

“We had $8 million on the table that we could prove, which they could prove tomorrow if they wanted to they could have proved it three years ago, Rita, he added. “They could have indicted him before he ran for president and obviated this problem. We could have found out if he was innocent or guilty in January of 2020. All the witnesses were there, and I have him on tape like Shokin. Shokin was willing to come and testify.”

The informant named in the redacted FD-1023 document that the Federal Bureau of Investigation gave the House Oversight Committee members limited access to on Friday is still a mystery. The FBI is withholding the name of the informant, purportedly because the bureau fears for the safety of the whistleblower.