BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST'S WAR TABLE!
Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people. pic.twitter.com/hEc2HzL8Jb
— Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) July 24, 2024
I can’t help but wonder how they got past security. Could it mean some on the inside are turning against the beast? Today we saw a few reps denounce Netanyahu, how far will their conscience take them? I do not know. Will only say, UP WITH CONSCIENCE!!
