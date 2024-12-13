Bradley Martyn asks Dan Bilzerian if another race was in control would the world be better 😱😱
“There is a problem with Judaism”
“Christians want people to be Christian, Muslims want people to become Muslim….J*ws don’t try convert, they believe they are superior” pic.twitter.com/Yl47JI3pHQ
— Charging… (@RedPillSayian) December 11, 2024
One thought on “Bradley Martyn asks Dan Bilzerian if another race was in control would the world be better”
Bilzerian is right on, and I’ve heard it out of a mouth of a (secular) Jew that Judaism will not convert any gentile (except of that gentile must be converted, such as Ivanka Trump to marry Jared Kushner, plus Trump’s power and influence), precisely because Jews do not consider gentiles to be equals. Whereas Christianity and Islam promote conversion (either as a choice or, in the case of jihadist-types or “witch burners” types–not exactly Christian!–not a choice), Judaism never will. Thus in the case of Jews, esp. Talmudic Jews, Bilzerian is right. But so is Martyn…has any race within humanity ever always done the right thing? Nope. Every race practiced slavery, against their own kind or not. Africans enslaved Africans. Asians enslaved Asians. Europeans enslaved Europeans (Vikings, for instance, and more…the “slavs” were enslaved by Greeks, Romans, and Gothic tribes, not just Jews and Arabs and Moors and Berbers). Latin Americans enslaved Latin Americans, and not just Aztecs/Mayans/Incas either. Native Americans enslaved Native Americans and same in Canada as well. Pacific Islanders as well, and the Maoris are notorious for enslavement (one root of their Haka dance was enslaving others).
So, my answer is NO!