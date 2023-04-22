Brain Aneurysms as a serious and common COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injury in young people – Part 2 (14 cases including actor Jamie Foxx) by DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

Early reports suggested Jamie Foxx had a brain bleed or brain aneurysm rupture. Jamie remains hospitalized a week later with doctors unable to find an explanation for what happened to him.

Leeds, UK – 35 year old TV Actress Martelle Edinborough had surgery on April 17, 2023 to treat a brain aneurysm that was “always tiny and stable” (click here)

King’s Mountain, NC – 29 year old Tara Martin died from a brain aneurysm on April 16, 2023 (click here)

Warren, OH – 39 year old Ryan Eugene Petrick died suddenly of a brain aneurysm on April 13, 2023 (click here)

Valencia, Spain – 26 year old hair stylist David Cooper suffered a brain aneurysm on April 12, 2023

Coeur d’Alene, ID – 51 year old Jessica Lee Harrison-Poteet died on April 10, 2023 after a sudden brain aneurysm at home (click here)

Red Hook, NY – Mark Yokota had a massive brain aneurysm rupture and died on April 8, 2023

Oakland, CA – Daniel Potter suffered a sudden brain aneurysm rupture and died on April 8, 2023 (click here)

St.George, UT – 46 year old Chelsea Andersen died suddenly of a brain aneurysm on April 7, 2023 (click here)

Sherman, TX – Dallas salon owner and singer Shelley Luther had a brain aneurysm on April 5, 2023 (click here)

Tasmania, Australia – 36 year old Anna Tieman died of a brain aneurysm on April 4, 2023 (click here)

Alamogordo, NM – 22 year old dental assistant Nicole Marie Prieto died on Mar.31, 2023 from a ruptured brain aneurysm (click here)

Caen, France – 24 year old Louis Laine had a brain aneurysm on March 28, 2023 and is in a coma (click here)

30 year old World Champion Skier Pavel Krotov died on Mar.24, 2023, when a brain aneurysm burst in his sleep (click here)

There have been so many collapses and deaths from brain aneurysms in the past few weeks, I was not able to fit them all into this article.

All COVID-19 vaccines which are based on the SARS-CoV2 spike protein, damage blood vessels and cause aneurysms.

I believe post COVID-19 mRNA vaccine brain aneurysms will be killing young people at a high rate, and it will take some time for doctors to figure this out and admit it.

  1. All this makes me think of our beloved, Laura. Henry, we know she gave everything to the ’cause.

    The bast*rds get to us any way they can. They must know their days are numbered.

