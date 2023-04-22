Brain Aneurysms as a serious and common COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injury in young people – Part 2 (14 cases including actor Jamie Foxx) by DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD
Early reports suggested Jamie Foxx had a brain bleed or brain aneurysm rupture. Jamie remains hospitalized a week later with doctors unable to find an explanation for what happened to him.
One thought on “Brain Aneurysms as a serious and common COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injury in young people – Part 2 (14 cases including actor Jamie Foxx) by DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD”
All this makes me think of our beloved, Laura. Henry, we know she gave everything to the ’cause.
The bast*rds get to us any way they can. They must know their days are numbered.
.