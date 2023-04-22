Brain Aneurysms as a serious and common COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injury in young people – Part 2 (14 cases including actor Jamie Foxx) by DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

My Take…

There have been so many collapses and deaths from brain aneurysms in the past few weeks, I was not able to fit them all into this article.

All COVID-19 vaccines which are based on the SARS-CoV2 spike protein, damage blood vessels and cause aneurysms.

I believe post COVID-19 mRNA vaccine brain aneurysms will be killing young people at a high rate, and it will take some time for doctors to figure this out and admit it.