Brave 6th-grade girl at @Lebanon_Schools testifies about a boy who was allowed to change in front of her in the girl’s locker room.
This was her first time seeing a half-naked male and she even saw the outline of his g*nitalia.
Why are schools catering to trans ideology at the… pic.twitter.com/SUEhNFo1R3
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2024
Posted: March 14, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Brave 6th-grade girl at @Lebanon_Schools testifies about a boy who was allowed to change in front of her in the girl’s locker room.”
To bad her parents subject her to this by keeping her in The Wokaverse. What chance does she have with all the perversion surrounding her?
Related: The Babe of Budweiser has now turned to music. First vid:
Days of Girlhood, Dylan Mulvaney:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77rRP_Sk3JI
Looks like Dylan wants to take down the patriarchy. Has no understanding of the gifts a man brings to life.
Just a few of the l yrics:
Monday, can’t get out of bed
Tuesday morning, pick up meds
Wednesday, retail therapy
“Cash or credit?” I say, “Yes”
Thursday, had a walk of shame
Didn’t even know his namе
Weekends are for kissing friends
Friday night, I’ll ovеrspend
Saturday, we flirt for drinks
Playin’ wingman to our twinks
Sunday, the Twilight soundtrack
Cues my breakdown in the bath …
Boys on the dance floor, it’s finally clear
The patriarchy is over, you can hold our beer
Best friend coached me how to text
The boy toy that I’m dating next
.