BREAKING:
🇨🇳 A man crashed his car on purpose into a crowd at a sports center in Zhuhai, China.
Bodies are littered across the road, as medic teams rush to the site. pic.twitter.com/Rrg0YNCDve
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) November 11, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BREAKING:
🇨🇳 A man crashed his car on purpose into a crowd at a sports center in Zhuhai, China.
Bodies are littered across the road, as medic teams rush to the site. pic.twitter.com/Rrg0YNCDve
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) November 11, 2024