BREAKING: 153 Nations Adopt UN Pandemic Declaration to Push FAST-TRACKED Vaccines Within 100 Days and Crack Down on “Vaccine Hesitancy”

The dangerous UN declaration raises concerns that scientific censorship, lockdowns, and experimental vaccine mandates are back on the menu.

The declaration calls for:

– FAST-TRACKED VACCINES within 100 DAYS of a pandemic threat

– “INFODEMIC MANAGEMENT” to address so-called “misinformation”

– EXPANDED GLOBAL SURVEILLANCE

– “WHOLE-OF-GOVERNMENT, WHOLE-OF-SOCIETY” pandemic response

– INTERNATIONAL PATHOGEN SHARING of biological materials

– COUNTERING “VACCINE HESITANCY”

Vaccine hesitancy is NOT misinformation.

Scientific dissent is NOT disinformation.

Questioning public-health authorities is NOT a threat to public health.

NO international pandemic framework should undermine those fundamental principles.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has already gotten away with the COVID disaster, and now they’re trying to lock in the same playbook for their next global health emergency.

The United States, Israel, and Argentina are the only countries that VOTED AGAINST the declaration.

— Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) October 13, 2026