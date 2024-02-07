BREAKING: Bid To Impeach Alejandro Mayorkas Fails After Three Republicans Join Democrats

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

The bid to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has failed after three Republicans voted no.

House Republicans introduced articles of impeachment against Mayorkas due to his failure to secure the southern border. When the measure went to the floor for a vote Tuesday, it failed to pass after Reps. Ken Buck (R-CO), Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Tim McClintock (R-CA) joined Democrats in voting “no.”

Just one Republican member did not vote on the measure, as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was receiving cancer treatments.

A fourth Republican, Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT), flipped his vote to “no” at the last minute. According to a report from conservative journalist Greg Price, this was not done because Moore opposes the measure. Instead, Republicans plan to revisit the motion at a later date.

Rep. Buck — who will be retiring at the end of his term — has already stated that there is no way his mind can be changed. “Let me from the outset say there is a crisis on the border. The law needs to be enforced, but if we start going down this path of impeachment with a cabinet official, we are opening a door as Republicans that we don’t want to open. The next president who is a Republican will face the same scrutiny from Democrats. It’s wrong and we should not set this precedent,” Buck told MSNBC earlier this week.