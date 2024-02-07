THIS IS HOW THEY WANT YOU TO LIVE. ULTIMATE CONTROL (VIDEO)

By {Matt} $XRPatriot

Initially designed as a hotel, this mammoth structure has been turned into thousands of high-end residential apartments.

The S-shaped Regent International now accommodates for up to 30,000 residents, although its current inhabitants stand at around the 20,000 mark.

Nonetheless, the remarkable congregation of locals crammed under one roof makes it one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

But the impressive building, which stands at 675ft tall, is more than just a place to call home.

Also located across its 36 to 39 floors, depending on what side of it you’re on, are a variety of amenities and businesses – just like any normal town would have.

Available for the 20,000 residents is a giant food court, as well as swimming pools, barber shops, nail salons, medium-sized supermarkets, and internet cafes. With everything quite literally on your doorstep, there aren’t many reasons for people to leave the building.

It’s highly likely that some people never step foot outside at all.

