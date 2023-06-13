BREAKING: Burisma executive who allegedly paid Hunter and Joe Biden has 17 recordings of them as ‘insurance policy’, GOP Senator reveals by Hannah Nightingale

Speaking on the Senate Floor on Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that a Burisma executive cited in the FBI 1023 form alleging a bribery scheme with then-Vice President Joe Biden kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations as an “insurance policy.”

Grassley stated that the FD-1023 form has a redacted reference stating the Burisma executive possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls that took place between himself and Hunter Biden.

The document also states that the Burisma executive possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between himself and then-Vice President Biden.

“These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got in a tight spot. The 1023 also indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden,” Grassley said.

“Based on the facts known to the Congress and the public, it’s clear that the Justice Department, the FBI haven’t nearly had the same laser focus on the Biden Family,” Grassley added, noting that “Special Counsel Jack Smith has used a recording against former President Trump.”

“Getting a full and complete 1023 is critical for the American people to know and understand the true nature of the document and to hold the Justice Department and the FBI accountable. It’s also important for a serving constitutional congressional oversight powers against an out-of-control executive branch, obviously drunk with political infection.”

“Remember, Congress has received 1023s in the past and they’ve been made public. So asking for this 1023 to be turned over to the American people to read is not an unusual thing.”

Late last week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that two $5 million payments were made to Biden family members.

The 1023, she said, revealed that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to the board “to make the problems go away. That’s what they specifically said. Hunter advised that they could raise more money if they bought a US company.”

“He also said that he paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden. And it was all a bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma.”