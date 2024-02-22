BREAKING: City Council calls for an INVESTIGATION of Mayor Adams plan to give illegals $10,000 Debit Cards.

By TaraBull

The $53 million contract would give, Mobility Capital Finance, who the NY Mayor touts as ‘Minority Owned’ lots of fees for services, including:

– $125,000 one-time set-up fee,

– $250,000 in annual management fees

– $1.5 million for the first $50 million handed out

– $2.5 million for the next $100 million.

No ID check required, No Fraud control and No Restrictions.

Councilmember Gale Brewer wants to investigate the Mayors connection to the firm and why the city issued a $53 million no-bid contract without seeing if it could get a better deal.

According to the contract, the most a card can have is $10,000, but cards will be refilled EVERY FOUR WEEKS.

The mayor insisted that part of the allure of the company was that it was a minority-owned firm.

“WMBs — you know, women- and minority-owned businesses — have historically been locked out, so I know I’m disrupting what people traditionally would like for us to do,” Adams said.

The mayor, who has a penchant for surrounding himself with friends and acquaintances, INSISTS he has no personal relationship with the owner of the company.

He said, “We don’t hang out in the Hamptons together or go to baseball games together.”

Who else thinks this needs an investigation ASAP?

