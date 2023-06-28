Elites demand censorship of disfavored views because, they say, those views "cause real-world harm" to "vulnerable" people. But the result of the elites' racist disinfo was a psychopathic assault on a vulnerable woman who refused to raise her fists in a fascist salute. pic.twitter.com/9YxMztqmMk

— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 27, 2023