BREAKING: Footage surfaces of Ukrainian drone strike on the Kremlin last night. Russian govt confirms 2 unmanned aircraft downed by electronic-warfare systems after crashing into the Kremlin. Tensions escalate amid #UkraineRussiaWar️, inching closer to WW3. #KremlinStrike… pic.twitter.com/RdOHmcsh5k

— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 3, 2023