BREAKING: Footage surfaces of Ukrainian drone strike on the Kremlin last night. Russian govt confirms 2 unmanned aircraft downed by electronic-warfare systems after crashing into the Kremlin. Tensions escalate amid #UkraineRussiaWar️, inching closer to WW3. #KremlinStrike… pic.twitter.com/RdOHmcsh5k
— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 3, 2023
Posted: May 3, 2023
Categories: News
One thought on “BREAKING: Footage surfaces of Ukrainian drone strike on the Kremlin last night”
This looks so fake. I call psychological warfare on this one. Mere propaganda. Looks like a toy drone that you’d by at a kid’s store. A firecracker can do more damage than that. Nothing but a distraction or smokescreen.